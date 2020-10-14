UrduPoint.com
Labourer Killed In Roof Collapse

Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:20 AM

Labourer killed in roof collapse

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A labourer was killed while two others suffered serious injuries when a wall of an under construction house collapsed in Azamabad,Phool Nagar.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said on Wednesday that three labourers--Abdul Ghafoor,Ranjha and Shamoon were busy in work in under construction house of Ejaz in Azamabad area when suddenly the wall caved in.

All were trapped and suffered multiple injuries.

On getting information,Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted them to Trauma center Phool Nagar.

Later,the two injured Ranjha and Abdul Ghafoor were shifted to Lahore General hospital where Ghafoor breathed his last.

More Stories From Pakistan

