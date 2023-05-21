UrduPoint.com

Labourer Killed In Under-construction House

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Labourer killed in under-construction house

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :A teenager labourer was buried under debris of an under-construction house in the area of Madina Town police station.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that 17-year-old Farhan Arshad of Chak No 215-RB Dhuddiwala was busy in breaking old and redundant lintel of a house when it sudden caved in and he was buried beneath the debris.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 staff reached the spot and pulled him out of debris. But he had already succumbed to his injuries.

The police later on handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister

8 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorr ..

Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorrow

8 minutes ago
 Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership betw ..

Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership between Sharaf Group and SMAG in f ..

38 minutes ago
 Mubadala continues to advance UAE&#039;s knowledge ..

Mubadala continues to advance UAE&#039;s knowledge-based economy : Mansour bin Z ..

53 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber and Real Estate Registration annou ..

Sharjah Chamber and Real Estate Registration announce launch of &#039;ACRES 2023 ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber to dispatch trade mission to India ..

Sharjah Chamber to dispatch trade mission to India on 29th May

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.