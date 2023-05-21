Labourer killed in under-construction house

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :A teenager labourer was buried under debris of an under-construction house in the area of Madina Town police station.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that 17-year-old Farhan Arshad of Chak No 215-RB Dhuddiwala was busy in breaking old and redundant lintel of a house when it sudden caved in and he was buried beneath the debris.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 staff reached the spot and pulled him out of debris. But he had already succumbed to his injuries.

The police later on handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.