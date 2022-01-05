Labourer killed on road

A speeding coach allegedly hit a labourer to death in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Tuesday night in the limits of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A speeding coach allegedly hit a labourer to death in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Tuesday night in the limits of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Station.

Police sources said that a labourer Khalid (35) was hit by a coach while it was taking turn from wrong side on the main road.

Police shifted the body to THQ Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, they informed.