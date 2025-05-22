Open Menu

Labourer Kills Fellow In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Labourer kills fellow in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A labourer opened fire at a fellow labourer after they exchanged harsh words over a petty issue, leaving him dead in Chani Goth area.

The police and the official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) said that two labourers working at an agricultural field near Abu Zehbi Canal in Chani Goth area exchanged harsh words over a petty issue and one of them opened fire at other. “The victim labourer suffered bullet wounds in leg,” they said.

Soon after receiving information, the rescuers’ team along with ambulance rushed to the scene where the victim had already expired due to excessive bleeding. His body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

The deceased was identified as 30-years-old Asghar Ali, the resident of Mauza Chakwani, Ahmadpur East. The local police have registered case against the suspect and launched investigation into it. Further probe was underway.

Recent Stories

FAB supports UAE industry with AED10 billion total ..

FAB supports UAE industry with AED10 billion total commitment in partnership wit ..

1 minute ago
 Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, b ..

Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, battery energy storage systems ..

16 minutes ago
 Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community c ..

Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community centre as first project under L ..

16 minutes ago
 AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..

AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to ..

Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE ..

31 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineer ..

EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle ..

46 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Fire ..

46 minutes ago
 Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins to ..

Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins tomorrow

46 minutes ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-brea ..

Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress ..

DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor

2 hours ago
 Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facilit ..

Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD

2 hours ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegatio ..

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan