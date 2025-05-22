Labourer Kills Fellow In Bahawalpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A labourer opened fire at a fellow labourer after they exchanged harsh words over a petty issue, leaving him dead in Chani Goth area.
The police and the official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) said that two labourers working at an agricultural field near Abu Zehbi Canal in Chani Goth area exchanged harsh words over a petty issue and one of them opened fire at other. “The victim labourer suffered bullet wounds in leg,” they said.
Soon after receiving information, the rescuers’ team along with ambulance rushed to the scene where the victim had already expired due to excessive bleeding. His body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.
The deceased was identified as 30-years-old Asghar Ali, the resident of Mauza Chakwani, Ahmadpur East. The local police have registered case against the suspect and launched investigation into it. Further probe was underway.
