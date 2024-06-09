Open Menu

Labourer Lost Life In Hattar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Labourer lost life in Hattar

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Within the limits of Fatehjang Police Station, a 17-year-old labourer perished on Sunday when the cave roof that was still under construction in the village of Hattar, according to rescue 1122 sources.

The reports claim that as laborers were working on a structure that was still under construction, its roof collapsed, trapping 17-year-old workers named Sajjad beneath its rubble.

When the 1122 rescue team arrived later, they had to work quickly to break through the building's roof in order to remove the body, which they then sent to the Tehsil headquarters hospital in Fatehjang so that an autopsy could be performed.

APP/nsi/378

