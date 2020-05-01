UrduPoint.com
Labourer Played Vital Role In Development Of Country; Sindh Minister For Information And Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

Fri 01st May 2020

Labourer played vital role in development of country; Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that the labour and working class people are the backbone of the society and they have vital role in development of the country.

In a statement regarding Labour Day, he said that PPP has always raised voice for the rights of labour.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that those societies never progress which do not fulfill the rights of its workers.

He said the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) also urge us to pay the workers their wages before their sweat dries.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that it is difficult to count the sacrifices made by the workers for the development of the country after the independence of Pakistan.

