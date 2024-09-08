Labourer rescued from collapsed well

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Rescue 1122 rescued a labourer alive after a well collapsed near Sui Wala Gogran here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a labourer was digging a 10-foot deep pit near Sui Wala Gogran when it collapsed and he was buried in it.

On receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started an operation.

The teams recovered the person alive and shifted him to district headquarters hospital, Lodhran.

The labourer was identified as 32-year-old Muhammad Nawaz s/o Muhammad Ramazan of Jam Wala near Sui Wala, Lodhran.