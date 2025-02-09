Labourer Rescued From Deep Well
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A swift rescue operation was conducted in Chak 356/WB near Basti Malook Road, Dunyapur, after a labourer accidentally fell into a 40-foot-deep well.
According to Rescue officials, a labourer was extracting bricks from the old well when he lost balance and plunged into its depth.
Rescue teams promptly reached the location and launched rescue operation and rescued him alive.
The victim was identified as Amir Saleem, son of Abdul Ghafoor of 350/WB Dunyapur.
The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dunyapur after providing the first aid.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia
G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation
Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours
Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia
Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia
Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY
American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration
Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'
UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Labourer rescued from deep well2 minutes ago
-
Four suspects arrested, illegal weapons seized23 minutes ago
-
ITP cracks down on illegal parking in H-9 bazaar32 minutes ago
-
Police launch sewing, embroidery training for female beggars42 minutes ago
-
President IPP approved new setup in Punjab42 minutes ago
-
Akhuwat Foundation, a ray of light in the darkness: Governor Tessori42 minutes ago
-
Women Empowerment Expo showcases local talent, entrepreneurship52 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws arrested52 minutes ago
-
5 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered52 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi underlines collective efforts for KP uplift52 minutes ago
-
Mutually beneficial projects to further boost China-Pak relations52 minutes ago
-
Jashan-e-Punjabi Festival concludes with grand celebration of Punjab’s cultural heritage1 hour ago