Labourer rescued from deep well

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A swift rescue operation was conducted in Chak 356/WB near Basti Malook Road, Dunyapur, after a labourer accidentally fell into a 40-foot-deep well.

According to Rescue officials, a labourer was extracting bricks from the old well when he lost balance and plunged into its depth.

Rescue teams promptly reached the location and launched rescue operation and rescued him alive.

The victim was identified as Amir Saleem, son of Abdul Ghafoor of 350/WB Dunyapur.

The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dunyapur after providing the first aid.