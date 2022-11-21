UrduPoint.com

Labourer Shot Dead In Others' Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Labourer shot dead in others' dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A labourer was shot dead by alleged outlaws during a dispute related to land between two different groups at Chak 309/EB in Burewala.

According to police sources, there was a dispute related to land between two groups led by Abdul Ghafoor Joyia and Muhammad Yar Joyia, residents of Chak 309/EB.

A labourer who had nothing to do with the dispute namely Zahid was working in the field following directions from Muhammad Yar Joyia. Azam alias Billa son of Abdul Ghafoor Joyia came to the site and opened fire on Zahid. Resultantly, the poor labourer died. He was the father of six kids.

Police shifted the body to THQ Hospital and started an investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Poor Died Burewala SITE From

Recent Stories

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

1 hour ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

2 hours ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.