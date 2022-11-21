Labourer shot dead in others' dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A labourer was shot dead by alleged outlaws during a dispute related to land between two different groups at Chak 309/EB in Burewala.

According to police sources, there was a dispute related to land between two groups led by Abdul Ghafoor Joyia and Muhammad Yar Joyia, residents of Chak 309/EB.

A labourer who had nothing to do with the dispute namely Zahid was working in the field following directions from Muhammad Yar Joyia. Azam alias Billa son of Abdul Ghafoor Joyia came to the site and opened fire on Zahid. Resultantly, the poor labourer died. He was the father of six kids.

Police shifted the body to THQ Hospital and started an investigation into the incident.