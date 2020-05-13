Labourer sustains burn injuries at workplace

A labourer sustained burn injuries following a minor blast occurred during filling of oil into tanker at PARCO oil refinery in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :A labourer sustained burn injuries following a minor blast occurred during filling of oil into tanker at PARCO oil refinery in Muzaffargarh.

Labourer namely Faisal Bhutta was filling oil into a tanker.

All of a sudden, fire erupted with minor blast in the tanker.

Resultantly, the labourer received burn injuries. PARCO fire brigade rushed to the site and extinguished the fire. The injured person was shifted to local hospital.