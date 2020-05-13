UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Labourer Sustains Burn Injuries At Workplace

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:54 PM

Labourer sustains burn injuries at workplace

A labourer sustained burn injuries following a minor blast occurred during filling of oil into tanker at PARCO oil refinery in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :A labourer sustained burn injuries following a minor blast occurred during filling of oil into tanker at PARCO oil refinery in Muzaffargarh.

Labourer namely Faisal Bhutta was filling oil into a tanker.

All of a sudden, fire erupted with minor blast in the tanker.

Resultantly, the labourer received burn injuries. PARCO fire brigade rushed to the site and extinguished the fire. The injured person was shifted to local hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Oil Muzaffargarh SITE All

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

5 minutes ago

Naseem Shah named in men's central contract list f ..

54 seconds ago

Anti Narcotics Force seizes huge quantity of opium ..

42 seconds ago

Gangster among 5 arrested in Mianwali

44 seconds ago

Zardari says Imran Khan is following Musharraf's f ..

23 minutes ago

Maduro Extends COVID-19 Related State of Emergency ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.