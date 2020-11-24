UrduPoint.com
Labourer Trapped Into Trench

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:21 PM

Labourer trapped into trench

A labourer was trapped under a huge pile of soil which slid into the trench in which he was working at back side of MA Jinnah High School, Qasim pur colony Tuesday afternoon, rescuers said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A labourer was trapped under a huge pile of soil which slid into the trench in which he was working at back side of MA Jinnah High school, Qasim pur colony Tuesday afternoon, rescuers said.

The victim named Hafiz Muhammad Rafique s/o Muhammad Aslam, 25 years old, resident of18 Kasi was pulled out of the debris immediately by locals of the area, and brought to hospital by rescuers for providing first hand medical treatment.

