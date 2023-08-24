Open Menu

Labourer Was Crushed To Death

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Labourer was crushed to death

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :A labourer was crushed to death by a tractor when he was sleeping inside the factory premises here Thursday.

Ghulam Farid, 45, son of Ghulam Haider, resident of Alipur tehsil succumbed to injuries in Barat factory located at Karachi road.

Rescuers shifted the body to the hospital upon calling to the local police station early Thursday morning.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station registered FIR against the driver who was escaped from the scene.

The reason of the accident is yet to be ascertained that weither the man was killed wilfully or by accident. Further investigation was underway.

