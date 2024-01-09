Open Menu

Labourers' Low Wages: Challans Of 29 Industrial Units Submitted To Court

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2024 | 08:23 PM

Labourers' Low Wages: Challans of 29 industrial units submitted to court

The Labour Department submitted challans of 29 industrial units, found involved in exploiting labourers by offering them low wages, in courts

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Labour Department submitted challans of 29 industrial units, found involved in exploiting labourers by offering them low wages, in courts.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, here on Tuesday.

The officials from the Labour Department informed that a crackdown was being launched against owners of industrial units including kilns owners. Nobody will be allowed to exploit the labourers.

Similarly, one kiln owner was booked on charges of child labour. Deputy Director Labour Department Chaudhary Muhammad Shahbaz stated that the department was committed to ensure government recommended wages to labourers.

