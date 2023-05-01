Labourers play role in development of the country: CM Murad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that today is the day of promoting labourers and their rights.

While paying tributes to the labourers on the occasion of International Labour Day (today), he said that the labourers had played their role in the development and prosperity of the country.

The Chief Minister said that Labour Day was marked to show solidarity with labourers.

Murad Shah said that the Sindh government was making all-out efforts to improve the lives of labourers.

PPP always supported labourers and their rights.

The provincial government would continue its efforts for the welfare of the labourers, he added.