Labourers To Be Financially Stable Through Mazdoor Card: Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday said that labourers of the province would be financially stable through 'Mazdoor Card'.

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding Mazdoor Card here. Secretary Labour Dr Suhail Shahzad, Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Syed Bilal Haider and others were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, PESSI Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider briefed the meeting about launching of Mazdoor Card.

The provincial minister said that a ceremony would be held soon for distribution of Mazdoor Cards, adding that it would be linked with Sehat Sahulat Card, Ehsaas Programme and Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

He said that the card would also be linked with grants of Punjab Social Protection Authority and government loan schemes.

He said that Mazdoor Card would be utilized at more than 250 outlets and 23 social security hospitals.

Ansar Majeed Khan said that Mazdoor Card would also be utilized as debit card and mobile wallet, adding that fifty percent discount would be availed through Mazdoor Card on payment of fees in prescribed educational institutions, medical tests and procurement of grocery.

He also directed the officials concerned for restoration of helpline for resolution of labourers complaints.

