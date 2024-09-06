Labour's Salary Fixed At Rs. 37000, Notification Issued
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Punjab government issued a notification on Friday to increase the minimum salary of labourer to 37000 per month.
According to the notification, the wage of the labourer will be Rs 1,423 per day, the notification will be applicable from July 1, 2024.
The notification was issued by the Labour and Human Resources Department.
The notification also made it clear that women would also get minimum pay equal to men.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM pays tribute to martyrs on Defense Day3 minutes ago
-
IPP leaders pay homage to martyrs3 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh visits Al-Mustafa Medical Centre to witness cleft lip surgeries3 minutes ago
-
SMIU commemorates Defence Day with national spirit3 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb meets family of Shaheed L/NK Waqar, pays tribute to martyrs3 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves six development schemes worth Rs 14.49b3 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 3.049m from 205 defaulters in 24 hours13 minutes ago
-
Interlocking system at Lahore-Okara track ensures train operation on approved speed23 minutes ago
-
CM's Kisan Card distribution process begins in Lodhran district23 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region23 minutes ago
-
Defence Day - a glorious chapter of bravery of Pakistan's armed forces23 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 425 power pilferers in 24 hours23 minutes ago