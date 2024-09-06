Open Menu

Labour's Salary Fixed At Rs. 37000, Notification Issued

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Labour's salary fixed at Rs. 37000, notification issued

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Punjab government issued a notification on Friday to increase the minimum salary of labourer to 37000 per month.

According to the notification, the wage of the labourer will be Rs 1,423 per day, the notification will be applicable from July 1, 2024.

The notification was issued by the Labour and Human Resources Department.

The notification also made it clear that women would also get minimum pay equal to men.

