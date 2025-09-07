Labubu mania: The mischievous toy captivating Pakistan’s social media scene

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Move over Barbie and Beyblades, Pakistan’s latest obsession is a tiny, toothy creature with a mischievous grin and cult-level status. Meet Labubu, the collectible plush that’s more than a toy. It's a fashion accessory, a viral trend, and for many, a symbol of identity in the digital age. As blind-box sales skyrocket and knockoffs flood the market, one thing’s clear, Pakistan is deep in Labubu fever.

A toy that looks weird, and that’s exactly why it works

What grabs attention often isn’t what’s perfect, but what’s strange. That’s exactly what Labubu has done—this odd little character looks creepy to some, cute to others, but either way, it’s impossible to ignore. In just a few months, it has swept across Pakistan, becoming one of the most talked-about toys from Islamabad to Karachi.

Labubu was born from the imagination of Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, originally featured in his storybook series The Monsters. In 2019, it became a collectible vinyl toy through the Chinese brand Pop Mart, using a blind-box model—where each box is a surprise. What began as an “ugly-cute” niche toy has now gone mainstream, capturing imaginations across borders.

Pakistan's market goes wild

In Rawalpindi’s College Road wholesale market, the craze is booming. Four to five importers regularly bring in Labubu shipments, while over twenty wholesalers—including Akbar & Co. and Ali Toys—distribute them across Pakistan.

Mamoon Ahmed Cheema, importer and owner of HAC (House of Ahmed Cheema), told APP that more than 50,000 Labubu pieces have already been sold in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Smiling, he said, “It came, and it conquered.”

In Lahore, the craze took off after a viral video by popular TikToker Ducky Bhai. Kabir, owner of Naseer Sons Toys in Shah Alam Market, told APP:

“Each carton has 48 pieces. Shopkeepers buy them at Rs.650–1,300 and sell them at Rs.3,500–4,000. At one point, over 50 cartons were moving daily. In just two months, Lahore’s sales crossed Rs.2 million, and stock was often booked before even reaching our warehouse.”

Kabir added that online platforms have also sold thousands of units. However, he noted that sales have now fallen nearly 50% after negative social media buzz calling the toy “scary” or “disturbing.” He called it “false propaganda hurting honest business.”

At Toy Land in Lahore’s DHA, salesman Faisal told APP that some Labubu toys sold for Rs.15,000 to Rs.35,000 during the peak demand.

“But our owner has paused sales due to objections,” he explained.

“Even now, women and children walk in every day asking for Labubu.”

In Karachi, demand is just as wild. Toy dealer Farhan told APP:

“Karachiites are fearless and crazy; they’ve fallen in love with Labubu. Across the city, hundreds of thousands have been sold. People chase every new batch like it’s gold.”

What’s so special about Labubu, anyway?

It’s not just the hype—it’s the look. Labubu’s wide eyes, mischievous grin, bunny-like ears, and sharp teeth give it an awkward charm fans call “ugly-cute.” There are plush versions with soft textures, collectible vinyl figures in colorful outfits, and special editions with movable parts.

The blind-box system adds thrill to every purchase. There are six regular designs and one rare “secret” figure, which appears only once in 72 boxes—making it feel like a lucky draw each time.

Kids love it. Parents are confused.

Among young buyers, Labubu is more than a toy—it’s a statement. Rai Dawood, a 7th-grade student in Rawalpindi, told APP:

“I saved my pocket money and finally bought one. I hang it on my schoolbag, and my classmates look at me with admiration.”

His classmate Zainab said:

“Since I bought Labubu, I feel unique in my class. Every day we talk about it.”

Bushra, a college student, explained:

“When we get the secret color, we feel lucky—it’s like winning a prize.”

Even parents are noticing the obsession. Zaib-un-Nisa, a housewife, told APP:

“Children adore it. We read frightening things on social media, but kids don’t care—they just want to keep it with them.”

The international side of the craze

Labubu isn’t just a hit in Pakistan—it’s made waves globally. In Beijing, a 4-foot Labubu was auctioned for around 1.08 million Yuan (˜US$150,000). A rare Labubu x Vans collaboration sold for US$10,503 on eBay. By 2025, over 300 different designs had been released worldwide, with prices ranging from $15 to $1,000, and rare pieces fetching even more.

A weird toy that took over everything

From Lahore’s Shah Alam Market to Karachi’s Saddar, from TikTok reels to school hallways, Labubu has become a national obsession. It's adored by children, collected by students, hunted by dealers, and debated by adults. Love it or not, Labubu has proven that even the strangest-looking toy can become a symbol of fun, identity, and even status.

As importer Mamoon Cheema put it best:

“It came, and it conquered.”