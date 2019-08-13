UrduPoint.com
LAC Chalks Out Plan To Mark Independence Day

LAC chalks out plan to mark Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) is celebrating the Independence Day of Pakistan with national spirit and enthusiasm on Wednesday (tomorrow 14 August).

On the occasion of 14th of August, flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at Alhamra while Chairperson of board Of Governors (BOG) of The Lahore Arts Council Moneeza Hashmi, LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan along with other officials and BOG members will hoist the national flag.

Band show, Azadi Walk, art competition, pictorial exhibition, 'putli tamasha', ainak wala jin, taleem, aladin and azadi music show will be the part of the Independence Day's celebrations.

The children participating in the activities will get shirts, flags, badges and glasses.

A large number of people from various walks of life will attend the events to mark the Independence Day.

It may be mention here that the Lahore Arts Council started its two week long Independence Day celebrations from 1st of August.

According to the LAC spokesperson, a large number of artists will attend the Azadi walk. In pictorial exhibition, the youth will be informed about the struggle of national heroes through pictures.

