LAC Condoles Demise Of Umar Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAC condoles demise of Umar Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Chairperson board of Governors Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Moneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas have expressed deep grief over the demise of Umar Sharif.

Moneeza said Umar Sharif was recognised internationally, and the world of performing arts appreciated his work and will remember his services for long, she added.

LAC Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas said that Alhamra would keep the art of Umar Sharif alive.

Director Art and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Umar Sharif was a great comedian of theatre and stage. An actor like Umar Sharif was born in a century. He worked so hard for the country throughout his career.

They prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

