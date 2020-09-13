LAC encourages youth to move forward through various talk sessions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Chairperson board of Governors Moneeza Hashmi encouraged the youth to move forward in all walks of life by starting a talk session titled 'Roshan Sitaray' to create a spirit of service to the nation.

In the program, the youth who have achieved victories in various dimensions would be invited twice a week to share their experience and knowledge with the participants.

The recent session of the event on Sunday featured Karate Champion Kulsoom Hazara as the guest speaker who in her conversation with the host of the event said that the spirit of victory always inspired her to move forward.

She said, "I believe that nothing is impossible if there is the discipline in life.

" She maintained that behind the journey from a regional level athlete to an international platform was not an easy task, and for that she worked hard to get this position. She said dedication and love for the homeland was her inspiration.

Kulsoom Hazara regarding her future plans said that she aimed to become a coach or referee in the future. She said that girls needed to spare some time to learn martial arts.

She said, "If you want to make yourself perfect, don't waste time, always try to learn, keep your goals clear. For the bright future, keep yourself determined and passionate, play a positive role in the development of your country in whatever field you are in life."