UrduPoint.com

LAC Executive Director Reviews Alhamra Academy Of Performing Arts Performance

Published September 01, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Muhammad Rafiullah visited Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, here on Thursday to review its performance.

During the visit, the deputy director of the library and in-charge of Alhamra Academy, Muhammad Arif briefed the executive director about various classes. Besides the academy, Muhammad Rafiullah also visited Alhamra Adbi Baithak and Alhamra Studio and reviewed the ongoing production plans.

The LAC executive director said that Alhamra endlessly performs essential services to promote and develop fine arts through its two complexes, for which various programmes were organised regularly so that the maximum number of people could benefit from them.

Rafiullah highly appreciated the work of all classes, and especially praised Ustad Saleem, Ustad Hussain Baksh Gullu, Sajjad Tafu and other teachers.

Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director PR Subha Sadiq, famous artist Haseeb Pasha (Hamoon Jadugar), and other staff were also present.

