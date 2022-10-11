LAC executive director reviews programs at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi presided over a meeting on Tuesday to review upcoming programs at Alhamra Arts Centre.

According to a spokesperson for the LAC, he expressed satisfaction at performance of his staff during the Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen.

The meeting decided that more steps would be taken for the Art and Craft Village. The executive director said that the ongoing projects would be organised effectively and all schemes and other projects under the LAC could be completed within the stipulated time period. "Innovation in projects is guarantor of sustainable cultural development.

The Alhamra is building on modern lines in each department, and the journey will continue with more beauty," he added.

The meeting also decided to resume Putli Tamasha, Magic and Talent Hunt Show.

Zulfiqar Zulfi ordered all the officers concerned to coordinate more effectively and maintain working relationship. He said all departments should continue their efforts to produce the desired results.

Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Public Relations Subha Sadiq, Deputy Director Archives Muhammad Arif and other officers of Alhamra attended the meeting.