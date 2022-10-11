UrduPoint.com

LAC Executive Director Reviews Programs At Alhamra

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

LAC executive director reviews programs at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi presided over a meeting on Tuesday to review upcoming programs at Alhamra Arts Centre.

According to a spokesperson for the LAC, he expressed satisfaction at performance of his staff during the Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen.

The meeting decided that more steps would be taken for the Art and Craft Village. The executive director said that the ongoing projects would be organised effectively and all schemes and other projects under the LAC could be completed within the stipulated time period. "Innovation in projects is guarantor of sustainable cultural development.

The Alhamra is building on modern lines in each department, and the journey will continue with more beauty," he added.

The meeting also decided to resume Putli Tamasha, Magic and Talent Hunt Show.

Zulfiqar Zulfi ordered all the officers concerned to coordinate more effectively and maintain working relationship. He said all departments should continue their efforts to produce the desired results.

Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Public Relations Subha Sadiq, Deputy Director Archives Muhammad Arif and other officers of Alhamra attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore All

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

5 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

5 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

5 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.