LAC executive director visits Alhamra Cultural Complex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Farhat Jabeen Monday visited Alhamra Cultural Complex here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

During the visit, Deputy Director Cultural Complex Naveed-ul-Hassan Bukhari briefed the executive director on various issues.

Farhat Jabeen also visited Alhamra Art Museum, classrooms, halls, open-air, and other areas and inspected the current construction situation of the admin block.

The LAC executive director issued instructions for resumption of construction work at the admin block.

Farhat Jabeen said that Alhamra performs essential services to promote and develop fine arts through its two complexes, for which various programs were organised regularly so that maximum number of people could benefit from it.

She said that summer camp had been started and providing more opportunities to the youth.

Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari was also present.