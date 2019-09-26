LAC hold a meeting to review performance of Alhamra

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :A meeting was held to review programmes, plays and performance of Alhamra Cultural Complex here on Thursday at Gaddafi Stadium.

According to a LAC spokesperson, the meeting was chaired by LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and directed officials concerned that finest arrangements and monitoring of commercial dramas should be made for all plays at the Alhamra Cultural Complex.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Alhamra Cultural Complex Naveed ul Hassan Bukhari and Assistant Programming Mehmood Yaqoob.