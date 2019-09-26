UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LAC Hold A Meeting To Review Performance Of Alhamra

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:31 PM

LAC hold a meeting to review performance of Alhamra

A meeting was held to review programmes, plays and performance of Alhamra Cultural Complex here on Thursday at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :A meeting was held to review programmes, plays and performance of Alhamra Cultural Complex here on Thursday at Gaddafi Stadium.

According to a LAC spokesperson, the meeting was chaired by LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and directed officials concerned that finest arrangements and monitoring of commercial dramas should be made for all plays at the Alhamra Cultural Complex.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Alhamra Cultural Complex Naveed ul Hassan Bukhari and Assistant Programming Mehmood Yaqoob.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Op-Ed: UAE Mission 1 a revered milestone in nation ..

5 minutes ago

PCB Chairman, Pakistan and Sri Lanka captains on P ..

13 minutes ago

Eat more plant-based foods for better heart health ..

4 minutes ago

2nd KP RTI Table Tennis Boys & Girls Championship ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 131 points to close ..

4 minutes ago

Pesco notifies power shutdown

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.