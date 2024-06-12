LAC Hosts Event On Sufi Poet Mian Bakhsh's Life
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Lahore Arts Council Alhamra hosted an event to honor the life and works
of renowned Sufi poet, Mian Muhammad Bakhsh at Adbi Bethak Alhamra
the Mall here on Wednesday.
Distinguished scholar Dr. Asghar Nadeem Syed, delivered an engaging
talk on Bakhsh's profound poetry and influential personality. Chairman
Alhamra Razi Ahmes also attended the session.
Dr Syed emphasized the enduring relevance of Bakhsh's work, highlighting
its spiritual wisdom and humanistic values. "Mian Muhammad Bakhsh's poetry
transcends time, providing insights into life's eternal truths," he noted.
Dr Syed explored themes of love, devotion, and the pursuit of truth, illustrating
how Bakhsh's verses guide readers toward inner peace and righteousness.
He also shared personal anecdotes about Bakhsh, portraying him as a figure
of humility and wisdom.
Dr Syed's eloquent narration deeply moved the audience, which included
literature enthusiasts and scholars.
Executive Director Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, expressed her gratitude to Dr. Syed,
emphasizing the importance of such discussions in preserving Pakistan's cultural
heritage. "We must keep Mian Muhammad Bakhsh's teachings alive for future
generations," she stated.
The event reaffirmed Alhamra's commitment to celebrating Pakistan's literary
giants and fostering a deeper appreciation for its rich poetic traditions.
