LAC hosts special poet Nooruddin Zaheer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Monday invited the remarkably talented 19-year special poet Nooruddin Zaheer to acknowledge his resilience in the face of adversity and hail his creativity.

Executive Director LAC Alhamra Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi welcomed Nooruddin Zaheer at his office and describing him as a "remarkable individual" and a "beautiful character of society.

Despite a childhood accident that left him unable to walk or write by hand, Nooruddin's indomitable spirit led him to begin composing poetry at the tender age of seven. He expresses his profound emotions through verses in English, Urdu, and Punjabi, focusing significantly on Sufism. His poignant and often melancholic poetry resonates deeply with readers, allowing them to feel the depth of his experiences and emotions. He has published two collections: one in urdu and another in English.

The Alhamra Executive Director said individuals like Nooruddin, with their unwavering determination, serve as exemplars for the community.

He invited Nooruddin to attend various Alhamra programs as guest, adding Nooruddin Zaheer’s courage and perseverance offer hope and inspiration to society.

Nooruddin's journey is a testament to the power of resilience and human spirit's capacity to overcome adversity. Despite physical limitations, his ability to convey profound pain and beauty through his poetry underscores the boundless potential of artistic expression. His story inspires and challenges societal perceptions of disability, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and support for artists of all backgrounds.

As Nooruddin Zaheer continues to share his voice with the world, his work is a potent reminder that true artistry transcends physical boundaries, touching hearts and minds across cultures and languages.