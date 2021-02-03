UrduPoint.com
LAC Inks MoU With UNESCO To Promote Culture Of Punjab Globally

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:49 PM

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UNESCO to promote culture of Punjab globally, here at Alhamra Art Gallery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ):Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UNESCO to promote culture of Punjab globally, here at Alhamra Art Gallery.

LAC Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar and UNESCO Country Head for Pakistan Patricia McPhillips signed the MoU in a ceremony.

Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Parliamentary Secretary for Culture Nadeem Qureshi, Chairperson Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi, DGPR Saman Rai were present.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro said the present government was making significant achievements in literature and culture as well as in every field.

Chairperson Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi said that LAC had signed a MoU with UNESCO, which was significant as Alhamra was currently the largest institution in Punjab working on culture.

She said that both institutions would work together to promote and project the culture of Punjab globally.

Speaking on the occasion, UNESCO Country Head Patricia McPhillips said that signing of MOU with LAC was a happy moment and it would have positive effects.

LAC Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar said, "The agreement with UNESCO is a historic moment for all of us, and we hope that the agreement would prove to be an important milestone in the field of art and culture as the both organization share a common goal."

