LAC inks MoU with WCLA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ):Lahore Arts Council (LAC) and the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote arts and culture, here at Walled City office on Wednesday.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai and WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari signed the MoU while LAC Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi was the guest of honor.

Speaking on the occasion DG Kamran Lashari said that art and craft were an integral part of tourism. He further said, "I have spent my life experience on beautifying the country's image and the art department has been extremely helpful to present the best of our country to the world." He mentioned the WCLA would provide its platform to the artists of Alhamra which would enable them to conduct more cultural activities through mutual collaboration.

LAC BOG Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi said Alhamra had taken a step which would have positive and fruitful effects.

Director of Art and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Alhamra was working hard to show the world a new and beautiful face of Pakistan through the promotion of art and culture.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said, "We are glad as we are moving in a right direction to promote Pakistani colorful culture to the world by mutual collaborations between cultural organizations, which will provide lots of opportunity for more cultural activities."Rai said that promotion and development of all fields of fine arts was the guarantee of a sustainable and beautiful society. "Amid of Covid, when the whole world was affected by the pandemic, Alhamra did its best to keep the doors open for art and culture to spread the message of peace and love," she added.

The Souvenirs were also exchanged at the end of the event.