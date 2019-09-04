UrduPoint.com
LAC Meets To Review Defence Day Preparation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:14 PM

A meeting of Lahore Art Council(LAC)was held at Alhamra here on Wednesday with Executive Director Ather Ali Khan in the chair to review the preparations of Defense Day of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A meeting of Lahore Art Council(LAC)was held at Alhamra here on Wednesday with Executive Director Ather Ali Khan in the chair to review the preparations of Defense Day of Pakistan.

According to LAC spokesman, it was decided in the meeting to celebrate the Defense Day of Pakistan with national enthusiasm.

On the occasion, Ather Ali Khan said that celebrations at Al-hamra would begin with prayers for national security and country's prosperity.

He said that an exhibition would be held titled "Kashmir Becomes Pakistan" and a seminar titled "Let's go to the house of martyrs" will be held, adding that special arrangements were also in plan to show solidarity with Kashmiris in all programs of Lahore Arts Council.

Ather Khan said the country needs the spirit of September 6 once again and the entire nation should work unitedly for the prosperity of the country.

