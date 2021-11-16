UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:13 PM

LAC opens 3rd Alhamra National Exhibition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The third 'Alhamra National Exhibition' of visual art was opened at Alhamra Art Gallery here on Tuesday.

LAC Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi, along with eminent artist Saeed Akhtar and Executive Director Alhamra Ijaz Ahmed Minhas, inaugurated the exhibition.

The chairperson said that Alhamra platform was promoting art and artists, adding that Pakistan had a unique talent in the field of painting. She said: "I am happy to see the great artworks of participants at the exhibition." Alhamra Executive Director Ijaz Ahmed Minhas said that the LAC was determined to support art, artists and the culture in pursuing excellence, representing people's cultural roots and contemporary concerns.

He said that the LAC brings such events to educate the public about art.

A total of 130 artworks of 107 artists have been put on display at the exhibition. The artworks consisted of paintings, miniatures and sculptures. Alhamra also published a catalogue, based on the artwork on display. The displayed works presented great combination of veteran and senior artists like eminent artist Saeed Akhtar, Jamil Naqsh, Ismail Gulgee, Jalal Shahid, Iqbal Hussain, Shami Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Dr Rahat Naveed Masood, Jamil Baloch, RM Naeem, Akram Dost Baloch, Ali Kazim, Syed Jamal Shah and others.

The visitors appreciated the dedication of Alhamra for making the exhibition a success. The show would continue till Nov 26.

