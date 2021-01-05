LAC organises 'Kashmir Shahrag' event

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised an event titled 'Kashmir Shahrag' in connection with the Kashmiris' right to self-determination day, here on Tuesday.

Participants expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren, and vowed to continue supporting freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that the people of Pakistan could not remain silent over Indian atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris.

She expressed the hope that one day, the people of occupied Kashmir would get independence from India.

She said that January 5 reminds us that the United Nations (UN) had passed a resolution on this day in 1949 in which the Kashmiris were empowered and given their right to decide their fate on their own.