LAC Organises Seminar On Baba Guru Nanak Devji

LAC organises seminar on Baba Guru Nanak Devji

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised a seminar in connection with 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Devji here on Tuesday at Alhamra Art Centre.

At the seminar, the speakers highlighted the life, thoughts, wisdom, history, style and presentations of Baba Guru Nanak.

Speakers of seminar, Kalyan Singh, Sarwant Kaur, Dr Akhtar Sindhu, Parveen Malik, Nabila Rehman and Samina Batool thanked and congratulated the LAC for organising such a great session.

On the occasion, Kalyan Singh highlighted the personality of Baba Guru Nanak, saying that Baba Sahib challenged the cruel customs in society and helped the oppressed.

He said that islam is the religion of peace and it did not spread duw to use of sword.

Kalyan Singh further said that Baba Guru Nanak always condemned the rule in the name of religion and raised his voice against oppression of society.

He added that the Kartarpur Corridor, Guru Nanak University, issuing postage stamp and coins and issuing of free visas on his birth anniversary were all a gift from the people of Pakistan for the Sikh community.

Dr Akhtar Sindhu, while addressing the seminar, said that Baba Guru Nanak worked with people for welfare of society.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that Baba Guru Nanak Sahib enlightened the message of humanity, equality, love, goodness, spirituality.

Khan said that the council was utilising all resources to celebrate Baba Guru Nanak Sahib Week, which would start form Nov 7. For the purpose, a number of programmes were being organised by the LAC including seminars, Sufi music concert and Mushahiray.

The event would not only promote the message of love and peace but it would also promote a positive image of Pakistan in the world, he added.

