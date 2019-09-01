UrduPoint.com
LAC Organises Youth Convention

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council on Sunday organised a youth convention to express solidarity with Kashmiris at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium.

In the convention, the youth participated in the parade to raise their voice for rights of innocents Kashmiris and also paid tribute to the martyrs of Pak Army in their speeches.

In this regard, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that the Alhamra had organized a numerous events on the Independence Day, adding that every possible step was being taken to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

He said Defense Day of Pakistan would also be celebrated with full enthusiasm and preparations had been completed at the Lahore Arts Council.

He added that exhibitions, speech competitions, seminars and national song programmes would be held at the Lahore Arts Council's both complexes on Defense Day.

