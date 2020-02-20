LAC Organizes A Ceremony "Hajj Draw 2020"

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has organized the Hajj Draw ceremony here on Thursday for Alhamra's employees to perform the upcoming Hajj on government expenses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has organized the Hajj Draw ceremony here on Thursday for Alhamra's employees to perform the upcoming Hajj on government expenses.

LAC Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan picked two Names through a lucky draw. Two employees, namely, Shahid Ashraf (Cashier) and Security Guard Muhammad Saleem emerged the lucky winners to perform Hajj on state expenses.

� On the occasion Ather Ali Khan said: "I am very happy to become part of this Nobel cause, adding that Alhamra has a long list of achievements and this was just one of them.

Ather Ali khan in his concluding remarks prayed for their safe journey to the holy land.

Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Culture Complex Naveed Ul Hassan Bukhari, Director Archive & Research Muhammad Arif and other officers were present in the ceremony.