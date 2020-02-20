UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LAC Organizes A Ceremony "Hajj Draw 2020"

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:09 PM

LAC organizes a ceremony

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has organized the Hajj Draw ceremony here on Thursday for Alhamra's employees to perform the upcoming Hajj on government expenses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has organized the Hajj Draw ceremony here on Thursday for Alhamra's employees to perform the upcoming Hajj on government expenses.

LAC Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan picked two Names through a lucky draw. Two employees, namely, Shahid Ashraf (Cashier) and Security Guard Muhammad Saleem emerged the lucky winners to perform Hajj on state expenses.

� On the occasion Ather Ali Khan said: "I am very happy to become part of this Nobel cause, adding that Alhamra has a long list of achievements and this was just one of them.

Ather Ali khan in his concluding remarks prayed for their safe journey to the holy land.

Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Culture Complex Naveed Ul Hassan Bukhari, Director Archive & Research Muhammad Arif and other officers were present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Lahore Hajj Government

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank&#039;s foreign currency balances ..

11 minutes ago

Govt deliberates on four new names for AGP

18 minutes ago

Seven students injured in roof collapse incident

8 minutes ago

Clerks of Irrigation Department arrested for takin ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus buffets Air France as 2019 profits div ..

5 minutes ago

Man commits suicide in Multan

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.