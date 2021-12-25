UrduPoint.com

LAC Organizes Exhibition, Quaid's Portrait Painting Competition

LAC organizes exhibition, Quaid's portrait painting competition

The Lahore Arts Council organized an exhibition and a portrait painting competition of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Alhamra Art Gallery here on Saturday

Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi inaugurated the exhibition.

The exhibition featured beautiful and rare portraits of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by artists Saeed Akhtar, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, and Mahmood Butt.

Fareeha Washe stood first, Wazir Muhammad Khan second, and Asa Nasrullah secured third position in the painting competition.

Alhamra ED Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi distributed cash prizes and certificates among the winners.

On the occasion, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said, "We should incorporate unity, faith and discipline in our lives as this would be the biggest tribute to the father of the nation.

The Lahore Arts Council was on the way to materialize the Quaid's vision ofdevelopment in literature, art and culture, he added.

