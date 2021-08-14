UrduPoint.com

LAC Organizes Flag Hoisting Ceremony At Alhamra

14th August 2021

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Saturday organized a flag hoisting ceremony at the Alhamra on the Independence Day

LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen with Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi hoisted the national flag and also offered prayers for development and prosperity of the country. Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Archives Muhammad Arif, officers and students attended the function.

The students expressed their love for the homeland through national songs.

Meanwhile, Farhat Jabeen led Azadi walk in which a large number of people, including students, participated.

Addressing the participants, she said: "We paid tribute to leaders of the Tehreek-e-Pakistan and Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices of our elders." She added: " The Alhamra is creating awarenessamong the new generation about services and efforts of our great leaders through art."Later, the LAC executive director planted a sapling at the Alhamra.

