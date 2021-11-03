LAC organizes "Funkar Humaray" with Inam Ali Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organized its weekly music series 'Funkar Hamaray' at Alhamra here on Wednesday.

Famous singer Inam Ali Khan presented his performance in music series.

The programme was broadcast live on Alhamra's social media pages which was watched and liked by many people.

During the programme, Inam Ali Khan sang "Menu Tere Jiya Sohna Hoor Labda Na," "Huntou Pe Kabhi Un K Mera Naam," and other classical songs.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Ejaz Ahmad Minhas said, "Our mission is to provide quality entertainment to the people which is a tradition and mandate of Alhamra".

He further said the purpose of this programme was to pay tribute to artists who had rendered their services to the country and nation, adding that Alhamra always promoted classical music which would be continued.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that personalities belonging to the finearts were invited to this programme "Funkar Hamaray."