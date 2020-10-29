UrduPoint.com
LAC Organizes Painting Exhibition "Ism-e-Muhammad (PBUH)"

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:32 PM

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organized a painting exhibition of "Ism-e-Muhammad (PBUH)" here at Alhamra on Thursday

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai, Artists Khursheed Alam Gohar and other artists inaugurated the exhibition while Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, deputy director admin Aftab Ahmad Ansari were also present on the occasion.

The exhibition featured more than 100 artworks by 70 artists across the country.

LAC Executive Director appreciated the work of the artists and said that Alhamra was organizing programme on the occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (PBUH).

He said that recording of 'Naat' and 'Qawali' were completed which wouldbe released on 12 Rabi-Ul-Awal.

This painting exhibition would be continued till November 8.

