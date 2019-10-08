UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LAC Presents Play "Jaal"

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 09:00 AM

LAC presents play

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) presented a three-day-long play "Jaal" in collaboration with AKS Theatre which would continue till October 9 in Alhamra.

According to LAC spokesperson, the play "Jaal" was directed by Afzaal Nabi. It was an adopted story of world-famous playwright Agatha Christie's famous novel" "And Then There Were None".

The story of "Jaal" was basically a murder mystery in which ten people were invited to an island for the weekend.

Although they all harbour a secret, they remain unsuspecting until they began to die, one by one, until eventually, there were none. Panic ensues when the diminishing group realizes that one of their own numbers is the killer.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan congratulated all performers for their extraordinary participation and hard work at the play. He said it was important to provide similar positive opportunities to the youth to showcase their talent and Alhamra will continue this effort.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder October All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tolerance logo beyond 2 ..

8 hours ago

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

9 hours ago

Sudan&#039;s SC Chairman, PM arrive in UAE

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Arab Parliament delegat ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers, participant ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.