LAC Presents Play "Jaal"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) presented a three-day-long play "Jaal" in collaboration with AKS Theatre which would continue till October 9 in Alhamra.

According to LAC spokesperson, the play "Jaal" was directed by Afzaal Nabi. It was an adopted story of world-famous playwright Agatha Christie's famous novel" "And Then There Were None".

The story of "Jaal" was basically a murder mystery in which ten people were invited to an island for the weekend.

Although they all harbour a secret, they remain unsuspecting until they began to die, one by one, until eventually, there were none. Panic ensues when the diminishing group realizes that one of their own numbers is the killer.

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan congratulated all performers for their extraordinary participation and hard work at the play. He said it was important to provide similar positive opportunities to the youth to showcase their talent and Alhamra will continue this effort.