UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LAC Presents Socio-cultural Play 'Vand'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

LAC presents socio-cultural play 'Vand'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) presented a Partition-based play 'Vand' in collaboration with Naurattan theatre here on Sunday at Alhamra Art Centre on The Mall.

According to a spokesperson, the socio-cultural and musical play titled 'Vand' was based on Partition of Hindustan. In the play, writer covered various pre- and post-Partition incidents. The play also portrayed the behaviour of Hindustan and the British government towards Muslims.

It's a story of a woman, Bay Jee, who lives in Amritsar and very much honorable and respectful among Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims as well. During the pre-Partition years, all loved each other. But, after the Partition, the Hindus and Sikhs changed their behaviour toward Bay Jee and forced her to leave India and go to Pakistan. Bay Jee was hurt by the shocking behavioural shift and refused everyone's stance and said that she would not leave her own homeland.

The play 'Vand' is written by Shahid Pasha and directed by Suhail Tariq. The cast includes Suhail Tariq, Shama Nighat, Shahrule Ali, Zeeshan Haider, Sumaira Junaid, Hifza, Manoor Bhatti, Ali Ahmed, Fahad Ali, Ehsan Murad, Asad Butt, Danish, Adil, Haleema, and Razia Malik.

Executive Director Alhamra Ather Ali Khan said that it was a pleasure to see actors and directors perform on stage and produce a high quality drama. It seems that there is no shortage of talent in the country.

He said, "We were trying our best to increase opportunities for young artists and our main purpose is to provide quality entertainment to the public." 'Vand' was very well written, acting was great and so was the direction. "I am thrilled to see the performance of actors," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Shortage Young Amritsar Women Sunday Muslim All Government Best

Recent Stories

34% decrease in UAE traffic fatalities in last 5 y ..

2 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

5 hours ago

DIFC Courts signals surge in cases from SMEs

6 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shari’a c ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE-India relations strengthened furthe ..

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.