LAC, Punjabi Mahaz organize "Khawaja Farid Di Rohi Lahore Vich"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Lahore Arts Council (LAC) in collaboration with Punjabi Mahaz organized an event "Khawaja Farid Di Rohi Lahore Vich", here on Monday to provide an opportunity to Lahorites to know about enchanting hues of Cholistan region of Punjab.

Professor Jameel Pal presided over the program, which featured outstanding performances by artists from Cholistan, including Jameel Lal Bhail, Zarina Mai, Dato Lal, Sundar Maa, and others, who skillfully showcased their distinctive cultural values.

It is worth noting that Alhamra endeavors to present such programs to foster provincial harmony and unity. Through these events, the people of Punjab are encouraged to appreciate and understand one another, promoting the propagation of language, customs, civilization, and the cultural beauty inherent to Punjab.

Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry said that Alhamra takes pride in its role of presenting not only the cultural richness of Punjab but also the diverse regional cultural tapestry of the entire nation to the public.

The attendees appreciated Alhamra's efforts, acknowledging that this effort should persist, as it imparts valuable awareness about the myriad cultural facets that contribute to the vibrant mosaic of Punjab.