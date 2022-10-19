LAC restarts 'Alhamra Live' talent hunt show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) re-started its singing talent hunt show, 'Alhamra Live', on Wednesday at Alhamra Art Centre here.

In the latest edition, Alhamra academy of Performing Arts students and the general public took interest and devotedly performed.

A good number of performers participated in the show, in which some singers and performers demonstrated their God-given ability to sing.

LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that 'Alhamra Live' would continue and the show would be held every week for the youth. He said the youth had shown great interest in the music field so far. He said the music talent hunt would promote those voices which were still unheard by the audience.