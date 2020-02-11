LAC seeks submissions for Young Artists Exhibition

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has sought submissions by February 27, for the 16th Annual Young Artists Exhibition to be held at Alhamra Art Centre

According to LAC spokesperson, the exhibition is a yearly feature, in which young artist's from several different art institutes in the country submit their artwork.

Each participant can submit two art work which first selected by Director Art and Culture Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi. LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said, "It's a great opportunity for young artists from all over Pakistan to participate in the exhibition and win the competition for their own development.

"The purpose of the exhibition was to motivate the youth and encourage themto work in the field of visual arts," he added.