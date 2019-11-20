LAC, STA organize musical evening at Alhamra

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) in collaboration with Sufi Tabassum academy (STA) organized a musical evening at Alhamra hall-2, here on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal was the chief guest in the musical evening.

Pakistan's first Opera singer and pioneer of Sufi opera music Saira Peter performed in the musical evening with Persian and urdu ghazals.

On the ocassion, Mian Aslam Iqbal appreciated the performance of Saira Peter and also appreciated the LAC and Sufi Tabassum Academy for organizing the musical evening.

He said that artists were the assets of Pakistan and the Punjab government was providing best facilities to artists and journalists.

He mentioned that the government would soon provide Insaf Health Card to artists and journalists after completion of formalities.

Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Punjab Governor also appreciated the performance of opera singer Saira Peter and said, "Those people who understand our language can enjoy 'Sufi kalam' and its lyrics in Urdu language composed by our artists and they can also understand the expressions and feelings through music." Begum Perveen Sarwar presented the shield to Saira Peter for her performance.

Former governor Lt. Gen. (Retd) Khalid Maqbool, Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran, renowned 'tabla nawaz' Ustad Tafu Khan, other artists and a number of people were present in the musical evening.