LAC takes out rally to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The representatives of Alhamra Arts Council on Friday held a Kashmir Solidarity rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and their right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions.

The rally led by LAC Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar was taken out from Alhamra Arts Council to the Mall, while people from all walks of life participated in the rally.

Addressing the rally, Dr Aslam Dogar said that Pakistanis would continue their support to the Kashmiris till they get freedom from Indian occupied forces.

He condemned the atrocities and brutalities of Indian government on the people of IIOJK and said that the United Nations should intervene to get stopped the brutal killings of innocent Kashmiris.