LAC takes practical measures for KP state improvement project

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Iqbal chaired a meeting of the Land Acquisition Committee (LAC) for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa State Improvement Project (KPSIP) at his office on Thursday and addressed essential land acquisition matters associated with the Municipal Services provision under the broader City Improvement Project.

Decisions were discussed during the relevant meeting for the allocation of land and the implementation of various schemes under the ambit of the project.

Practical directives were also being issued to tackle emerging issues effectively.

It was assured in the meeting that the efficient acquisition of land for the project's initiatives and resolving potential challenges that may arise during the process.

The LAC reiterated its commitment to expediting the acquisition of necessary land, thereby facilitating the timely execution of the transformative Khyber Pakhtunkhwa State Improvement Project.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WSSCA Engineer Rehan Yousaf, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) of Revenue Syed Muhammad Asif Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Abbottabad Arshad Mahmood, Land Acquisition Officer, and representatives from the Finance Department were in attendance.