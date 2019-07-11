UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LAC To Diversify Art/cultural Activities At Alhamra

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:16 PM

LAC to diversify art/cultural activities at Alhamra

Lahore Arts Council management has vowed to make Alhamra arts council a hub for all sorts of artisitic talent promotion as well as a vibrant platform for young/amateur artists and students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Arts Council management has vowed to make Alhamra arts council a hub for all sorts of artisitic talent promotion as well as a vibrant platform for young/amateur artists and students.

Lahore Art Council (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan in a meeting on Thursday stated this and reviewed art and culture related activities here at the committee room.

He directed officials to ensure the finest arrangements for currently ongoing projects of fourteenth edition of "Alhamra Live"---a platform for talented musicians and vocalists to be held on July 14.

This would be followed by "Hawa-e-Taza" performances based on students of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts on July 17.

A twelve-day drawing workshop will be held at Alhamra Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium from July 12 to 25, it was learnt.

Ather Ali Khan congratulated his team on recently presenting two successful plays titled "Gumrah" and "Be Zubaan".

Related Topics

Lahore Hub July All From

Recent Stories

Judge Arshad Malik met Nasir Butt in his office, p ..

19 minutes ago

Australia slump to 10-2 against England in World C ..

4 minutes ago

3 die, 20 injured as a passenger van plunges into ..

4 minutes ago

Pak to flag Eco-Restoration Fund at UNSG Summit 20 ..

4 minutes ago

City receives rain in Lahore

4 minutes ago

OIC: Fresh Aid Within Developmental Program For Me ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.