LAC to diversify art/cultural activities at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Arts Council management has vowed to make Alhamra arts council a hub for all sorts of artisitic talent promotion as well as a vibrant platform for young/amateur artists and students.

Lahore Art Council (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan in a meeting on Thursday stated this and reviewed art and culture related activities here at the committee room.

He directed officials to ensure the finest arrangements for currently ongoing projects of fourteenth edition of "Alhamra Live"---a platform for talented musicians and vocalists to be held on July 14.

This would be followed by "Hawa-e-Taza" performances based on students of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts on July 17.

A twelve-day drawing workshop will be held at Alhamra Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium from July 12 to 25, it was learnt.

Ather Ali Khan congratulated his team on recently presenting two successful plays titled "Gumrah" and "Be Zubaan".