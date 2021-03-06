LAC to hold photo exhibition on Monday

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize a photo exhibition titled "Wajood-e-Zan-Kamal-Fun" on the occasion of the International Women's Day at the Alhamra Arts Gallery on Monday

LAC board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi said: "Our women have proved themselves in every sphere of life which is the sign that the woman is the pillar of civilization".

"Our young generation will learn about personalities and roles of these great women who have dedicated their lives for welfare of the society," she added.

LAC Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar said;" We are proud of our brave mothers, sisters, daughters and all the women", adding that great performance of women in every field was proof that the women of Pakistan were making history in every area along with men.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said pictures of women played an essential rolein developing the country would be displayed in the exhibition.