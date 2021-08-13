LAC to organize flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize a flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate Independence Day with zeal and zest, here at Alhamra Hall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize a flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate Independence Day with zeal and zest, here at Alhamra Hall.

The LAC has decorated the building with a 30 feet long and 64 feet wide flag and white and green lights on the occasion of Independence Day.

LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said that the day August 14 is an important milestone in national history.

She said that the purpose of all the programs is to pay homage to Pakistan's freedom fighters and remember all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to gain freedom.

She said that Alhamra will celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm, adding that flag hoisting, painting competitions will be held and prayers will be offered for the prosperity and development of the country.