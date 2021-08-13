UrduPoint.com

LAC To Organize Flag Hoisting Ceremony On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:05 PM

LAC to organize flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize a flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate Independence Day with zeal and zest, here at Alhamra Hall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize a flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate Independence Day with zeal and zest, here at Alhamra Hall.

The LAC has decorated the building with a 30 feet long and 64 feet wide flag and white and green lights on the occasion of Independence Day.

LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said that the day August 14 is an important milestone in national history.

She said that the purpose of all the programs is to pay homage to Pakistan's freedom fighters and remember all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to gain freedom.

She said that Alhamra will celebrate Independence Day with enthusiasm, adding that flag hoisting, painting competitions will be held and prayers will be offered for the prosperity and development of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Martyrs Shaheed Independence August All

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Flooding, Landslides in Northern T ..

Death Toll From Flooding, Landslides in Northern Turkey Up to 31 - State Emergen ..

2 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court CJ to hoist national flag on Ind ..

Lahore High Court CJ to hoist national flag on Independence Day

19 minutes ago
 Senate body directs to improve standard of drug re ..

Senate body directs to improve standard of drug rehabilitation centers

19 minutes ago
 Contribution of private sector in health commendab ..

Contribution of private sector in health commendable: Dr Yasmin

19 minutes ago
 Denmark Exempts Passengers From Wearing Masks in P ..

Denmark Exempts Passengers From Wearing Masks in Public Transport

19 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders police to clear Katcha area i ..

Supreme Court orders police to clear Katcha area in RYK from dacoits

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.