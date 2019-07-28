LAC to organize week-long workshop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) is going to start Independence Day celebrations coupled with a week-long Children Arts & Craft workshop starting from July 29 to August 5.

Alhamra has registered 35 children for the workshop from all over the country. Any child from private and public schools are allowed to get registered for the workshop.

Provincial Minister Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal will grace the occasion of opening ceremony of the workshop.

Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan said LAC had always celebrated Independence Day with high spirit and arrange public events on this occasion.

"We have specifically arranged the workshop for the children keeping in view the importance of Independence Day," he added.